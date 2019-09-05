|
|
Sprafka, PhD, Robert John
1938 - 2019
Dr. Robert "Bob" John Sprafka, age 80, of Columbus, died August 28, 2019, at Friendship Village Columbus, following a short illness. Survived by his dear friend and companion, May Pat Helbig, Columbus; step-children, Sharon (Daniel Lamaire) Markworth of Massachusetts, David Markworth and his son, Ryan of Upper Arlington, Caroline (Brian) Bear of Cincinnati. Preceded in death by wife Bonney (George) Sprafka, parents Raphael and Marcella Lobick, and brother David Sprafka. Dr. Sprafka earned a BS Physics-Math from Purdue University, and a Ph.D. Physics also from Purdue University. Dr. Sprafka's career as a physicist included teaching positions at Michigan State University, Senior Project Engineer at East Ohio Gas, and was involved in performing experiments in many national laboratories, including experiments at Stanford Linear Accelerator Center and Fermilab. Bob was a member of Sigma Pi (Physics honorary society), Sigma Xi (Graduate Level science honorary society); American Physical Society, and American Society of Heating and Refrigeration Application Engineers. Bob had a love for the stage and affectionately called himself a displaced artist after working as a physicist. His talent on the stage, dry wit and tales from his colorful life are greatly missed by those near and dear. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schoedinger North Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019