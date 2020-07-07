Johns, Robert
Robert Horace Johns, age 92, of Palm City, Florida, passed away on July 1, 2020. Robert was an entrepreneur, sailor, Rotarian, Eagle Scout and member of the 1st Baptist Church of Stuart, FL. Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth Johns; 5 children, Jeffrey W. Johns (Mary Dana); Jill A. Bolognone (Jerry); J. Richard Johns; Whitney A. Johns (Jennifer); and Courtney B Johns (Terri). He also leaves to cherish his memories are 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A private service for Mr. Robert Johns will take place in Port Clinton, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aycockjensenbeach.com
