Johnson, Robert
1962 - 2019
Robert L Johnson, age 56, of Columbus, passed away on February 1, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on February 26, 1962 to the late Herman and Mary Anna (Bullock) Johnson in Durham, NC, grew up in Richmond, VA and made Columbus his home. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17, was an avid Harley Rider all his life, loved playing and listening to Bluegrass Music, devoted to his fur babies Hansel, Gretel, Rocky, Jackie, Billy and Sasha. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Farrington-Johnson; son, Logan; daughter, Brandy Marie; step-son, Matt Leezer; siblings, John Eric Johnson and Dorothy Bernstein; several nieces and nephews; best friends, Rufus Smith, Charlie and Dee Fox and their family, Lillian Jean, Ed Livesy and Eddie Parker and other special friends and family. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1pm at Rushcreek Burgers and Brews, 480 E. Wilson Bridge Rd., Columbus, OH 43085. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be directed to The Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Rd., Columbus, OH 43214. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019