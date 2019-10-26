The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Robert Joseph


1946 - 2019
Joseph, Robert
1946 - 2019
Robert J. Joseph, age 73, passed away on October 25, 2019. He is survived by his faithful wife of 51 years, Vicki (Lehnert) Joseph; and his 5 devoted children, Kathy (Mike) Bockbrader, Kim (Brian) Marcum, Kerry (Nels) Folkedahl, Kelly (Jason) McNulty and Robert (Gloria) Joseph. He was devoted to his 8 grandchildren; and was a loving brother to Sylvia (Morris) Jordan, George (Sandra) Joseph and Trisha (d. Bill) Burns; and his closest cousins who were like brothers, Nick (Lynn) Joseph and Jimmy (Debbie) Joseph. He is preceded in death by his mother and father George and Mary (Repasky) Joseph. He was the owner of Roberto's Pizza for 28 years. He will be truly missed by all who knew him especially his many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Schoedinger on East Johnstown Rd., Gahanna from 2-4 and 6-8. Services on Wednesday, Oct. 30 will be at St. Catharine Catholic Church on S. Gould Rd., Columbus, visitation at 10am followed by mass at 11am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
