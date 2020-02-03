|
Kain, Robert
Robert C. Kain, age 74, of Centerburg, Ohio, died peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Retired lifelong farmer. Born September 7, 1945 in Columbus to the late Edward A. and Eleanor (Davis) Kain. Also preceded in death by brothers Stephen O. Kain and Edward A. Kain, Jr. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Patricia A. (Parker) Kain; sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy L. and Ashley Kain of Centerburg, Andrew D. Kain of Columbus, Robert E. (Leisa) Kain, Jr. of Croton; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ron Fisher; grandchildren, Wyatt, Molly and Lauren Kain, Randall and Cole Fox; brothers-in-law, David (Susan) Parker, Dick Parker, Roger (Lois) Parker; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Steve) Meek, Becky (Tom) Downerd, Vickie (Mark) Schlosser, Kay (Brian) McElwain, Joyce (Steve) Durban, Karen (Ty) Coleman, Linda (Jim) Rivelli, Peggy Parker. Friends may call 4-7 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday. Pastor Dan Hamilton officiating. Interment Hartford Cemetery, Croton, OH. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kain family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020