Robert Kaising

Kaising, Robert

Robert "Bob" John Kaising, 79, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Robert was born September 26, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Robert and Charlotte Kaising. He graduated from Deer Park High School in 1959. He joined the Air Force and served eight years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam as an Air Policeman. He retired as Chief Detective from the City of Grandview Heights (OH) Police Department in 1994 and as an insurance investigator for the State of Ohio in 2005. He married Janet Kraus in 1962 and was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Logan, Ohio, for over 25 years. Bob is survived by Janet, his wife of 58 years; his son, Joseph (Kathi) Kaising of Grove City, Ohio; daughters, Mary Elizabeth (Greg) Wolcott of Columbus, Ohio and Suzanne Jordan of Lithopolis, Ohio; four grandchildren, Elliott Wolcott, Cora Wolcott, Evan Kaising and Kyle Kaising; and extended family and friends. A funeral mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 351 N. Market St, Logan on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1pm. Visitors will be received at Roberts Funeral Home, 60 W. Hunter St, Logan prior to the Mass from 10am-12noon. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, 18 W. Jennison Ave, Logan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "We Are Friends" in care of Deacon Don Robers, St. John Catholic Church, 351 N. Market St, Logan, Ohio 43138.



