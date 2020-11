Or Copy this URL to Share

Keefer, Robert

Robert Keefer 77 passed away on Monday October 19 2020. Bob was a resident of Plain City OH. He retired from the Columbus Fire Department after 30 years. Family receiving friends: 5132 Country Place Lane Plain City OH 43064 - Saturday November 7 2020. Visitation is 2:00-3:30pm with service after. In lieu of flowers, Donations to: Central Ohio Fire Museum, 260 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43215.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store