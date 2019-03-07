Home

Vinson House Of Mortuary Inc
711 N 5Th St
Steubenville, OH 43952
(740) 283-6555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Antioch Bible Fellowship Church
1415 Lancaster Ave.
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
New Antioch Bible Fellowship Church
1415 Lancaster Ave.
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Steubenville, OH
View Map
Robert "Bob" Joseph Kline, 96, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. He retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. While Bob was a Steubenville transplant, he loved the 'Ville' as if he were born and raised there. While in Steubenville Bob was a member of the Masonic Temple Eastern Light Lodge #64 and active member of Second Baptist Church. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Herman, wife Margaret H. Kline, son Charles "Randall" Hooe. Left to mourn his loss are his two children, Ronald Kline of Walnut, California and Rhonda Kline of Dayton, Ohio; his sister, Madeline Kline of Mount Laurel, New Jersey; his grandchildren, Cydney and Cameron Pendergrass; special friend, Evelyn Gilliam; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at New Antioch Bible Fellowship Church located at 1415 Lancaster Ave., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 from 11 am-Noon. The Life Celebration Services will immediately follow. Interment will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1PM at Union Cemetery, in Steubenville, OH. Services are entrusted to Vinson House of Mortuary, 711 North Fifth Street in Steubenville, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
