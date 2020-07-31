1/
Robert "Shooter" Kniffen III
1948 - 2020
Robert Kniffen III (always known as "Shooter"), age 72, born March 14, 1948, entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was a retired member of The Avengers Motorcycle Club. Shooter is predeceased by his beloved friends Gary "JY" Jonas, Richard "Dickie" Adkins, David "Water Dog" Parsley and Sandy Smith. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle "Mikki" Justus and Whitney Kniffen; and son, Robert Kniffen. He was Papa Shooter to Nicholas, Nichole, Robert "Baby T" and Lil Lincoln. Joshua "JY Jr." was his adored God Son. Also survived by his life long friends, Stacey Haslett and family, Brenda Justus and family and Sharon Bragg and family. So many other friends and nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 4pm, with Pastor Tom Wright officiating, at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
2
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
