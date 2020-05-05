Kruczynski Jr., Robert
1951 - 2020
Robert L. Kruczynski Jr., age 68, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born June 15, 1951, to Robert and Grace (Kocks) Kruczynski in Grove City, Ohio. Robert retired from Columbia Gas as a computer operator. He was a history buff, and he loved watching Formula One, coin collecting, traveling, reading, and gardening. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Ruffing) Kruczynski; daughter, Sara (Dustin Figatner) Kruczynski; father, Robert Kruczynski; siblings, Patricia (Kim) Roose, Bernard Kruczynski, William Kruczynski, Sue (Doug) Fraley; father-in-law, Joseph Ruffing Sr.; in-laws, Joseph Ruffing, Jr, Cheryl Purpura, Nancy (Cornelius) Lauer, Karen (Richard) Gaydos, Dave Greer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Grace Kruczynski, mother-in-law Thelma Ruffing and sister-in-law Janice Greer. A private memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
1951 - 2020
Robert L. Kruczynski Jr., age 68, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born June 15, 1951, to Robert and Grace (Kocks) Kruczynski in Grove City, Ohio. Robert retired from Columbia Gas as a computer operator. He was a history buff, and he loved watching Formula One, coin collecting, traveling, reading, and gardening. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Ruffing) Kruczynski; daughter, Sara (Dustin Figatner) Kruczynski; father, Robert Kruczynski; siblings, Patricia (Kim) Roose, Bernard Kruczynski, William Kruczynski, Sue (Doug) Fraley; father-in-law, Joseph Ruffing Sr.; in-laws, Joseph Ruffing, Jr, Cheryl Purpura, Nancy (Cornelius) Lauer, Karen (Richard) Gaydos, Dave Greer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Grace Kruczynski, mother-in-law Thelma Ruffing and sister-in-law Janice Greer. A private memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.