Robert Kruczynski
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kruczynski Jr., Robert
1951 - 2020
Robert L. Kruczynski Jr., age 68, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born June 15, 1951, to Robert and Grace (Kocks) Kruczynski in Grove City, Ohio. Robert retired from Columbia Gas as a computer operator. He was a history buff, and he loved watching Formula One, coin collecting, traveling, reading, and gardening. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Ruffing) Kruczynski; daughter, Sara (Dustin Figatner) Kruczynski; father, Robert Kruczynski; siblings, Patricia (Kim) Roose, Bernard Kruczynski, William Kruczynski, Sue (Doug) Fraley; father-in-law, Joseph Ruffing Sr.; in-laws, Joseph Ruffing, Jr, Cheryl Purpura, Nancy (Cornelius) Lauer, Karen (Richard) Gaydos, Dave Greer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Grace Kruczynski, mother-in-law Thelma Ruffing and sister-in-law Janice Greer. A private memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved