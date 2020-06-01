Robert Kruczynski Jr.
1951 - 2020
Kruczynski Jr., Robert
1951 - 2020
Robert L. Kruczynski Jr., age 68, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born June 15, 1951, to Robert and Grace (Kocks) Kruczynski in Grove City, Ohio. See full obituary in the Grove City Record. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
