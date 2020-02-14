|
|
Kruger, Robert
1965 - 2020
Robert Kruger, 54, died February 7, 2020 at his home in Columbus, Ohio, after an illness. Rob was born on May 3, 1965 in Streator, Il to Jeanne and Elmer Kruger. He married Diana Kruger (Fairall) on September 24, 1994. In his spare time he enjoyed seeing movies and working in his yard. He is survived by his wife; his mother, Jeanne; and a brother, James. He was preceded in death by his brother Randy, and his father Elmer. There will be no service, per Rob's wishes. He will be cremated by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home in Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio or UNOS.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020