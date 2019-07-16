|
|
Kuta, Robert "Bob"
1935 - 2019
KUTA
Robert L. "Bob" Kuta, 83, of Marysville died peacefully Saturday June 29th at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was retired from the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty as a computer programing manager A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday July 20th at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 311 E. 6th St., Marysville. The Union County Honor Guard will provide full military honors following the service at the church. A fellowship luncheon in Cana Hall will follow the services. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019