Cramer, Robert L. "Bob"

1954 - 2020

Robert L. "Bob" Cramer, age 66, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. He is preceded in death by his parents Merl and Bonnie Cramer. Bob is survived by his best friend and partner of 11 years, Susan Cosmo; siblings, Mel (Wendy) Cramer, Debbie (Karl) McCartney, Gary (Kathy) Cramer and Linda Cramer; nephews and nieces, Cory, Josh, Tom, Justin, Bethany, Tim, Amy, Joe and Marissa. Bob was raised in North Baltimore, Ohio and went on to serve in the Army. He was an avid Ohio State fan, loved to golf and was also a marksman shooter. He enjoyed spending time on the back porch with a glass of bourbon and he and Susie enjoyed traveling to Kentucky to tour the breweries. No funeral will be held, with a family celebration to follow. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY.



