Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Robert L. "Bob" Garvin


1939 - 2019
Robert L. "Bob" Garvin Obituary
Garvin, Robert "Bob" L.
1939 - 2019
Robert "Bob" L. Garvin MAI, RM age 79 of Grove City passed away July 23, 2019 at his residence. A graduate of The Ohio State University and a veteran of the US Army, he was owner of Garvin Appraisal Services and a member of the Appraisal Institute as well as the Columbus Board of Realtors. He is survived by his wife Carmel (Florio) Garvin, son Tony (Gina) Marino, daughter Jen Garvin, brothers John R, Ron and Phil and sisters Kathy Garvin, Shirley Garvin and Anita Green, brother-in-law Fred (Anita) Van Order, niece Alison (Jon) Wright, grandchildren Nycia (Justin) Browder, Giana (Ryan) Belmonte, Dominic (Hunter) Marino and Antonio (Lily Reed) Marino; 3 great grandchildren; He was preceded in death by his parents John L. and Beula L. Garvin and sister, June Garvin. Friends may visit Thursday August 1 from 4-6 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, OH where a prayer service will be held at 5:30 PM. Pastor Marti Hurd officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 29, 2019
