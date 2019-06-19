Home

Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
143 S. Prospect St.
Marion, OH
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
143 S. Prospect St.
Marion, OH
Robert L. Michael Obituary
Michael, Robert L.
Robert L. "Bob" Michael, age 95, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of sixty seven years, Lois Jean Michael; two children: R. Timothy (Janet) Michael of Marion, and Marlys (Jeff) Beatty of Rock Hill, SC; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His family will greet friends from 10 – 11:30 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 11:30 am. Family and friends are welcome to remain at the church for a fellowship meal in his memory. Private interment will be held at Marion Cemetery.read his full obituary visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019
