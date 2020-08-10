1/1
Robert L. Muth
1942 - 2020
Muth, Robert L.
1942 - 2020
Robert L. Muth, was born May 17, 1942 and passed away on August 1, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Shari (Gordon) MacSwain; son, Robert G. Muth; five grandchildren, Kirsten (Justin) Schaefer, G. Cameron MacSwain, Evan MacSwain, Stacie (Nick) Ferreiro and Robert J. (Brooke) Muth; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Schaefer and Roman MacSwain; sister, Judy Muth-OLeary; niece, Denise (Kevin) Franz. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert B. and Levia Muth. He attended St. Christopher Grade School and graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1960. He was the Owner of Tradesman Tool Supply from 1981-2019. He loved the outdoors which included gardening and camping with family. He was an excellent craftsman who could remodel or repair nearly anything. He will be forever remembered as an independent man with a kind heart for family and friends. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Friends may call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue. Donations may be sent in memory of Robert to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Memories & Condolences
