Newland, Robert L. "Butch"
1941 - 2019
Robert L. "Butch" Newland, age 78, of Dublin, passed away September 12, 2019. Born in Columbus, preceded in death by parents Ralph and Margaret, and siblings Ralph and Nancy Jeanne. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Kathy Collins (Tim), Karen Gwynne (Geoff), Jena Newland; five grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Butch graduated Grandview HS 1959 and attended OSU. His love and talent for basketball was humbled and highlighted when he set the new GHS gym scoring record with 36 points and held it from 1959 to 1971. He was recruited by Fred Taylor, started on the freshman team, and practiced daily against the 1960 NCAA National Championship Buckeyes. He had to leave OSU to assume responsibility for the family's hardware store business which he expanded to include three locations. Butch went on to pursue a career in the material handling industry and continued to work until a week before he died. Memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 11AM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends following the service until 1 PM. Contributions can be made in Butch's memory to Grandview Heights Schools, Office of the Superintendent, 1587 West Third Ave. Columbus 43212 or Dublin Methodist Hospital-Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, 43202, OhioHealth.com/Foundation. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2, 2019