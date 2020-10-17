Noon, Reverend Monsignor Robert L
1923 - 2020
Reverend Monsignor Robert Lee Noon, who had the distinction of being the oldest priest of the Diocese of Columbus, died on October 15 at the age of 97 while in palliative care at Mount Carmel-East Hospital. Son of the late Charles Leo and Elizabeth (Schreiber) Noon, he was born on May 15, 1923 in Zanesville, Ohio; his stepmother was the late Teresa Burkhart Noon. Initially in studies for the Order of Preachers, Monsignor Noon began his priestly formation at Providence College (Rhode Island) between 1941-1943, later receiving his Philosophy Degree in 1947 from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary (Columbus) as a seminarian for the Diocese of Columbus, followed by his Theology Degree from Mount Saint Mary of the West Seminary (Cincinnati) in 1951; he was ordained a Roman Catholic priest at Saint Joseph Cathedral (Columbus) on May 26, 1951 by the Most Reverend Michael J. Ready, Bishop of Columbus. During his nearly 70 years of dedicated service to Jesus Christ, His Church and His people, Monsignor Noon served as an instructor at Saint Joseph Academy and Holy Family High School. He served in many parishes as an Associate Pastor, including: Saint Peter Church (Columbus), Saint Mary Church (Marion), Saint Aloysius Church (Columbus), Saint Mary Church (Lancaster), and Sacred Heart Church (Coshocton). Monsignor Noon also served as Pastor of Saint Mary, Queen of the Missions Church (Waverly), Founding Pastor of Saint Elizabeth Church (Columbus), and Pastor of Saint Bernadette Church (Lancaster) until his retirement in 1993. Following his "retirement" Monsignor Noon readily assisted for more than 20-plus years in numerous parishes, and also served as Administrator Pro Tem at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (Pickerington); Saint Peter Parish (Chillicothe); Blessed Sacrament Church (Newark); Saint Mary Church (Lancaster); Saint Bernadette Church (Lancaster); and Saint Catharine of Siena Church (Columbus). Early in his priesthood Monsignor Noon received permission to work for a period of time with the Carmelite Fathers of Chicago in their Mission in Sicuani, Peru. He also served for one year as Pastor in Residence at the North American College (Rome), and was involved in the Cursillo movement, Columbus Cum Christo, Charismatic Renewal, and the Knights of Columbus; interest in the liturgy led to his involvement with the National Liturgical Conference and the National Association of Pastoral Musicians. In recognition of Monsignor Noon's devoted service to the Roman Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope John Paul II bestowed upon him the title Prelate of Honor in 1992, and in 1999 Monsignor was elevated by the Holy Father to Protonotary Apostolic. Monsignor Noon is survived by his cousins in Baltimore, Maryland; other relatives in Canton and Tiffin, Ohio; and brother in memory, Richard Noon. Our sincere thanks to the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm and Staff at the Villas at Saint Therese and Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for the excellent care provided to Monsignor Noon over these many years. COVID-19 pandemic precautions place limits on funeral arrangements. Monsignor Noon's body will be received at Saint Mark Church, 324 Gay Street, Lancaster, Tuesday, October 20, 3:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m., Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., and a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at the Church on Wednesday, October 21, 9:00 a.m., continuing until just prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.; the Mass will be live-streamed, available via the Saint Mark Parish web site (www.stmarklancaster.com
). The Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan, Bishop of Columbus, will celebrate the Mass along with priests of the Diocese; homily will be delivered by Father Jan Sullivan; burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers Monsignor Noon requested that donations be made to Saint Mary Church, Saint Bernadette Church, Saint Mark Church, William V. Fisher Catholic High School – all in Lancaster, Ohio – or the Villas at Saint Therese, 5252 East Broad Street, Columbus, 43213. Arrangements are in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 South Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
