Osborne, Robert L. "Bob"
1949 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Osborne, 70, of Pickerington passed away on December 23, 2019. Bob was born on August 25, 1949 in Lorado, West Virginia to the late Robert and Fannie Osborne. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He was retired from DFAS and was a professor at Ohio University and Park University, he also was a former professor at Ohio Dominican University. Bob valued education and earned several degrees including his latest degree of Doctor of Business Administration. He was honored to serve on the Marshall University Foundation Board of Directors. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his family, teaching accounting, College football, and the music of Smokey Robinson. Bob is survived by his wife, Debbie (Koll) Osborne; daughter, Courtney (Hans) Steele; granddaughter, Ashley Childers; grandson, Cameron Wolfe; sister, Pat (Curt) Nichols; brothers, John (Kathy) Osborne and Bert (Shelly) Osborne; sisters-in-law, Kim Reeder and Velena Osborne; aunt and uncle, Susie and Kelly Rulong; nephew, Chris Reeder; along with many other numerous nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Fannie Osborne; brothers, Gary and Joseph Osborne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Betty Lou Koll; special aunt, Brookie Murray; and brother-in-law, Gary Reeder. In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no services observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Marshall University Foundation, Inc. 519 John Marshall Drive Huntington, West Virginia 25703 c/o Ron Area for Student Scholarships or to Mount Carmel Hospice 1144 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019