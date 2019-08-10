|
|
Price Jr., Robert L.
1942 - 2019
Robert Lee Price Jr., 77, previously of Columbus, OH, current North Port, FL resident, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was a graduate of Columbus North High School in 1959. Bob retired from Sheet Metal Local #98 and was Past Master at David N. Kinsman Masonic Lodge # 617. He was born on February 5, 1942 in Sandusky, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Price Sr., mother, Mildred Marie Price. Surviving family includes loving wife, Barbara, children, Robert L. (Doug Neal) Price III, Bruce L. (Carol Cheadle) Price, grandchildren, Brandon (Angela) Price, Zackory Price, Nicholas Price, Amber Price, great-granddaughter, Ava Rose and many nieces, nephews and family members. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Newcomer, NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral service will begin at 1pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Jeff Gilkerson. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Capital Area Humane Society. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019