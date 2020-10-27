Simcox, Robert L.
1947 - 2020
Robert, also lovingly known as Bob or Cid, age 73, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Galion, OH. He was born on July 15, 1947 in Columbus, OH to Leo and Helen (Diewald) Simcox. Robert served as a damage controlman in the U.S. Navy. Although he grumbled often, he had a fine sense of humor and could always add incredible wit to any conversation. He was a skilled blackjack and poker player and was often found enjoying a good cigar. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Gary Gross) Dinan and Allyson (Stephen) Greenwald; grandsons, Alexander and Luke Dinan; brother, Donald (Ruth) Simcox; and nephew, Justin (Alison) Simcox. Preceding him in death is his wife Sally Simcox, son Shane Simcox and sister Christine Bagley. Friends and family may call from 10am-12pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 Hill Rd. North, Pickerington, OH. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 12pm. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions can be made in Robert's memory to Denali National Park and Preserve by check to PO Box 9, Denali Park, AK 99755. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.