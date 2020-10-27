1/1
Robert L. Simcox
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simcox, Robert L.
1947 - 2020
Robert, also lovingly known as Bob or Cid, age 73, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Galion, OH. He was born on July 15, 1947 in Columbus, OH to Leo and Helen (Diewald) Simcox. Robert served as a damage controlman in the U.S. Navy. Although he grumbled often, he had a fine sense of humor and could always add incredible wit to any conversation. He was a skilled blackjack and poker player and was often found enjoying a good cigar. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Gary Gross) Dinan and Allyson (Stephen) Greenwald; grandsons, Alexander and Luke Dinan; brother, Donald (Ruth) Simcox; and nephew, Justin (Alison) Simcox. Preceding him in death is his wife Sally Simcox, son Shane Simcox and sister Christine Bagley. Friends and family may call from 10am-12pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 Hill Rd. North, Pickerington, OH. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 12pm. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions can be made in Robert's memory to Denali National Park and Preserve by check to PO Box 9, Denali Park, AK 99755. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved