|
|
Simpson, Robert L.
1939 - 2019
Robert L. Simpson, age 79, of New Albany, OH passed away October 12, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. Retired from Lucent Technology. 1961 graduate of Tusculum College. Member of Masonic Lodge and Aladdin Temple Shrine where he was Assistant Director of the Shrine Circus for many years. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandy; children, Lisa (John) Chirico, Robert Simpson and Cheryl Hartman, all of Frankfort, IL; step-children, Ritch (Anya) Mays of Raymond, OH and Wendy (Mays) Valentini of Columbus; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Simpson, sisters, Barbara and Nancy. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 1:30-3:30 p.m. with a Masonic service at 3:30 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m., Rev. Jeff Dybdahl, officiating. Special thank you to the ICU nursing staff at St. Ann's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Fellolwship, 6841 Freeman Road, Westerville, OH 43082.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019