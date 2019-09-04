|
Poliseno, Robert L. T.
1934 - 2019
Robert L. T. Poliseno, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at First & Main Assisted Living. Retired Colonel USAFR, and retired Merck Sharp and Dohme Pharmaceutical Representative. He is preceded in death by parents Michael and Carmella (DeCarlo) Poliseno, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Survived by Fred, Karen, Connie, Rachel, Fred IV and Michael Messmer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, August 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, with entombment to follow the Mass. Donation's in Bob's name preferred to the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus (43215). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019