Temple, Robert L.

1960 - 2020

Robert Lee "Bob" Temple, age 59, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away in his sleep, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Bob was born in Lincoln, Nebraska and went to school at Hamilton Meadows. Son of Harold and the late Helen Temple. Bob was a loving and caring man, who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a call center employee at Owens Corning. He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, football, and church. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Helen Temple, and various other family members. He will be greatly missed by his father, Harold Temple; sister, Diana (Chuck) Hobbs; and nephew, Timothy McCarty; longtime and special friend, Fonnie Scoles; also, cousins, Wes Niquette, and Kathy Belieu; and many other extended family and dear friends. Entrusted arrangements made by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. There will be no viewing or service, Bob will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life ceremony, at Freedom Chapel of Christ Church 712 Lock Ave., Columbus, OH on November 21, 2020 at 3-5PM. Please share a special memory or send condolences to Robert's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store