West, Robert L.
1928 - 2019
Robert L. West, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born to John and Ludemia. Survived by wife, Sharon; children, Bruce (Linda), Brian (Tammy); grandchildren, Michael (Alley), Joshua, Kayla, Alysia; sister, Gloria (Gary); and extended family. Preceded in death by siblings Martha, Margaret, Irene, Joann, Paul, Arthur. Proud Army Veteran, he was involved in Post WWII Germany Reconstruction effort. Retired Columbus Coated Fabrics 1991. Robert has taken part in the OSU Body Donation Program.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019