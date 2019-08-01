Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. West Obituary
West, Robert L.
1928 - 2019
Robert L. West, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born to John and Ludemia. Survived by wife, Sharon; children, Bruce (Linda), Brian (Tammy); grandchildren, Michael (Alley), Joshua, Kayla, Alysia; sister, Gloria (Gary); and extended family. Preceded in death by siblings Martha, Margaret, Irene, Joann, Paul, Arthur. Proud Army Veteran, he was involved in Post WWII Germany Reconstruction effort. Retired Columbus Coated Fabrics 1991. Robert has taken part in the OSU Body Donation Program.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.