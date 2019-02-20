Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lanier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lanier


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Lanier Obituary
Lanier, Robert
1959 - 2019
Robert A. Lanier, 59, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away from a major stroke on Monday, February 11, 2019. Bob was born May 19, 1959 in Kenton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his father Dean. Survived by his beloved mother, Charlene; children, Brandi, Kyle and Kara; devoted partner, Amanda and her son, Patrick; sister, Julie her children, Jason and Cassidy; grandkids, twins Landon and Logan and Makayla and Leah. Bob had recently retired after 27 1/2 years of service with Honda. Bob loved life and lived to the fullest. He was known for being a simple man with an infectious smile, and a kind compassionate spirit. He will be remembered by his dear friends Eric and Ronald. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Saturday 4-5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. Rev. David Hogg officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Bob's memory. The family wants to thank all of the emergency workers and hospital staff. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.