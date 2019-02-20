|
|
Lanier, Robert
1959 - 2019
Robert A. Lanier, 59, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away from a major stroke on Monday, February 11, 2019. Bob was born May 19, 1959 in Kenton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his father Dean. Survived by his beloved mother, Charlene; children, Brandi, Kyle and Kara; devoted partner, Amanda and her son, Patrick; sister, Julie her children, Jason and Cassidy; grandkids, twins Landon and Logan and Makayla and Leah. Bob had recently retired after 27 1/2 years of service with Honda. Bob loved life and lived to the fullest. He was known for being a simple man with an infectious smile, and a kind compassionate spirit. He will be remembered by his dear friends Eric and Ronald. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Saturday 4-5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. Rev. David Hogg officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Bob's memory. The family wants to thank all of the emergency workers and hospital staff. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019