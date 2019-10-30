|
|
Lee, Robert
1932 - 2019
Robert Bird Lee was surprised by death at his home. A longtime member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church he was born in California in 1932 to Mary Marsena Lee and Brigadier General Harold Robert Lee USMC. He considered himself a military brat and moved frequently with his parents during his childhood. He had wonderful memories of many of the places he lived, including the Carolinas and Texas. He attended high school in Tustin, CA and graduated in 1949 at the age of 16. He went to Duke University for a year before graduating from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering Degree. He was a member of ROTC while at OSU and worked for the year after graduation at North American Aviation. Robert joined the Airforce in 1956 and served as an aeronautical engineer at Edwards Air Force Base in California. During this period he earned his private pilot's license. After his military service he returned to North American Aviation later North American Rockwell. While there he worked on many different projects including the B1 Bomber, the FJ4, the F100 high speed jet, theT2C propeller driven trainer, the Space Shuttle and the Hell Fire Missile. He retired in 1988. Robert was a long time resident of Clintonville. He enjoyed many hobbies including photography, coin collecting, model railroads and building hi-fi components. He loved to travel and share his adventures with friends who became family. He especially enjoyed visiting Disney World and Alaska. One time in Alaska, his small cruise ship hit a rock and the passengers and crew had to take to the lifeboats. He enjoyed showing friends on subsequent trips how high the water had come in the engine room before the ship was stabilized. Recently Robert enjoyed cruising in French Polynesia. At the time of his death, he was excitedly planning a cruise to Fiji. Neighborhood backyard gatherings were a favorite happening and a happy memory. He served as an honorary grandparent to John and Nora Plisga, Caitlin and Nick Weaver, Andrew and Caroline McKenzie, Jessica Ansley and Brittany Westbrook. In that capacity he attended many athletic events, concerts, graduations, and family events. No blood relative could have attended more or cheered louder. We love you Robert! Robert was a lifelong supporter of OSU and attended all OSU home football games until recently when night games became the norm. He loved fast cars and always ordered scarlet and gray. Friends and neighbors of Robert Lee are saddened by his loss and will gather to remember him on Saturday, November 2. Visitation will be at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME CLINTONVILLE CHAPEL, 4341 N High St., Cols. 43214, between the hours of 5-7 pm. If you wish to remember Robert with a donation please give to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019