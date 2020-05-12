Robert Lee "Bob" Maynard
1942 - 2020
Maynard, Robert "Bob" Lee
1942 - 2020
Robert Lee Maynard "Bob," age 77, May 10, 2020 at his residence. Retired commercial painting contractor. Bob was an avid fisherman. His most treasured memories included those with family and friends vacationing on Lake Superior, spending weekends boating on Lake Erie, or deep sea fishing off the Gulf Coast of Florida. Growing up in a family of Gospel and Blue Grass musicians, Bob could play any stringed instrument, but particularly enjoyed picking on his 1962 Gretsch Chet Atkins Country Gentleman guitar, a wedding gift from his beloved wife, Sue. Bob also was known for his passion for photography and a good game of chess. Preceded in death by wife, Joyce "Sue"; son, Robert K.; daughter, Roberta "Suzi" (Hart); and parents Rufus and Ella Mae Maynard. Survived by daughter, Rhonda Maynard of Columbus; three grandchildren; one great-grand child; two brothers; and one sister. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City to be held at a later date. Friends can remember Bob with a gift to the MMORE for Multiple Myeloma Opportunities for Research & Education Fund at The Ohio State University (give.osu.edu, fund # 313431). Arrangements completed with the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

