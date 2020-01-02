Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Robert Leffingwell Jr. Obituary
Leffingwell Jr., Robert
1973 - 2019
Robert Leffingwell Jr., 46, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away December 27, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was the manager of Arby's in Miamisburg. Survivors include his father, Robert (Betty) Leffingwell Sr.; mother, Connie Hay; sister, Holly Sizemore; step brother, George Grogg; nieces, Cheyenne (Jon) Steward, Cici Harding; nephews, Dustin Sizemore and Dalton Harding; great nephew, Talen Robertson; and niece, Ellie Steward; numerous aunts and uncles. Friends may visit Saturday from 11:30AM until time of service at 1:30PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -