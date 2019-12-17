Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Robert LeGrand


1940 - 2019
Robert LeGrand Obituary
LeGrand, Robert
Robert Preston LeGrand, age 79, passed away Dec 15, 2019. Born Feb 9, 1940 in Huntington, WV to parents Charles and Mary Pritt LeGrand. Survived by loving wife, Helen LeGrand of 52 years of marriage; sister-in-law, Betty Cunningham; several nieces and nephews. Robert was a 30 year retiree of Ameritech. Owner IMR Telecommunication, which serviced Anheuser Busch Columbus, Ohio for 10 years. Also, a proud U.S. Army Veteran. At the time of discharge, Robert's classification was First Sergeant. During his service he earned "Expert" in Carbine; Sharpshooter in Rifle; Good Conduct Medal and received 5 letters of commendation. He spent 1 year 9 months in Seoul, Korea where he was responsible for all Radio Relay and Carrier Operations. Robert's many hobbies included golf, reading and old movies. At Robert's request, there are no services scheduled at this time, however, donations in his memory may be made to Kobacker House.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
