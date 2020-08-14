1/
Robert Leiendecker
Leiendecker, Robert
Robert E. Leiendecker, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Mollie; children, Brian (Pam), Lori (Jeff), Lisa (Tony); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Robert served in the Navy on the USS Fitch during the Korean Conflict. No funeral services will be held. Robert's family will privately celebrate his life. For those who wish to contribute in his memory: Shriner's Hospitals for Children Processing Center, PO BOX 1510, Ranson, W.Va. 25438.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
