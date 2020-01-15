|
|
Lewis, Robert Jr.
1930 - 2020
Robert E. Lewis, Jr., age 89, passed away January 6, 2020. Bob, as he was known to many, was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. He leaves behind two sons and a host of other dear relatives and friends. His beloved wife, Mildred Bernice Lewis, preceded him in death. Home Going Celebration 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 492 Oakwood Ave., where his family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment with military honors in Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to the Lewis family, please visit Bob's online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020