Lindsay, Robert
1927 - 2019
Robert Dean Lindsay "Bob", born 10/9/1927, recently passed away peacefully at his home. He is survived by Louise (née Spencer), his wife of 65 years; sons, Gary Lindsay of Berkeley California and Ken Lindsay of Ashland Oregon; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Pearl S. Lindsay of Topeka Kansas, and two older brothers George S. Lindsay of Chicago and Joseph M. Lindsay of San Diego. Bob worked for Goodyear in the USA and abroad for 35 years, retiring in 1987 from the Atomic Plant in Piketon. He enjoyed a vigorous and active retirement until the end. He was scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts and especially proud that both Gary and Ken earned the Eagle Scout rank. He was a skilled cabinetmaker and wood worker, which he called "making sawdust" later in his life, which is typical of his sense of humor. He was a private pilot from a young age, and earned his instrument rating later in life. He flew avidly into his late seventies, and served as Captain in the Ohio Civil Air Patrol as well as flying his own airplanes. He had several harrowing, close calls that would make your hair stand on end. As he always said: "take-offs are optional." Another of his favorite quips was that there are two ways a pilot can end his career — he can go out to the airplane one day knowing it will be his last flight, or he can go out to the airplane one day NOT knowing it will be his last flight. Bob served in the US Navy during World War Two on a 24x7 rescue ship stationed in San Francisco. He enlisted in 1944 immediately after graduating Topeka High School, and got his life-long love of coffee in the Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, believing a college education would help him and his family achieve the American Dream, he leveraged the GI Bill, attending Kansas University in Lawrence, and Washburn University in Topeka, earning a Bachelor's degree (Economics) in 1950. Soon after he began working for Goodyear in Topeka. Bob and Louise met at a college party for a Kansas / Missouri football game. They didn't go to the game but fell in love immediately and married soon thereafter. Louise was the love and sole purpose of his life until death. He and Louise visited all 50 US states, and more than 30 countries around the world, on all continents except Antarctica. Bob was a thoroughly committed Christian, practicing Jesus' new commandment to "love one another as I have loved you". Bob's kindness, tolerance and non-judgment of others was inspiring. He always said "You catch more flies with honey than vinegar." and accepted others' views and beliefs, as long as they didn't hurt anyone. He particularly liked a Buddhist blessing Ken introduced to him: "May all beings have happiness and the causes of happiness. May all beings be free from suffering and the causes of suffering. May all beings never be parted from the joy that knows no sorrow. May all beings experience equanimity." Bob was an enthusiastic and successful investor, one of his favorite hobbies. His investing skills helped his family live a high-quality life, and he rarely lost an opportunity to talk about investing and its benefits, especially to young people who he always encouraged to get started early. He would tell them things like "I made a lot more money investing than I ever made working." Bob and Louise moved to Chillicothe in 1980 where he was active in all the ministries of St Paul's Episcopal Church. He also participated in the Lions, Southern Ohio Episcopal Cursillo, the Kairos prison ministry, Habitat For Humanity, flying and his extended family. A celebration of Bob's life will happen on June 15, 2019 at St. Paul's where he and Louise worshiped since 1980. The church service will be at 1pm and afterwards a social gathering around 2pm, in the Great Hall adjoining the church. Bob often asserted that he doesn't want the memorial to be sad, rather a joyous celebration. Wear black if that's your color, but otherwise please wear bright and cheerful colors. As Bob always said, "Be of good cheer!" In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or St Paul's Episcopal Church to support community social outreach for the homeless and hungry.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019