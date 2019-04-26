Home

Robert Link
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miller United Methodist Church
5241 Miller Church Rd.
Johnstown, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller United Methodist Church
5241 Miller Church Rd.
Johnstown, OH
Robert Link


Robert Link Obituary
Link, Robert
1936 - 2019
Robert L. Link, 82, of Johnstown, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio, a son to the late Lee Roy and Olive Link. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran that served during the Korean War Conflict. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jann Link; children, Lisa (Shawn) Link- Atkinson, Matthew (Hope) Link and Jenny (Sam) Shults; grandchildren, Shawn Atkinson Jr., Jaymie Atkinson, Meghan (Logan) Malone, Christopher Link, Samuel Shults and Amanda Shults; brother, Richard (Donna) Link; and many other precious family members. Friends may call from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Miller United Methodist Church, 5241 Miller Church Rd., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with his son Matthew Link officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's honor to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. An online memorial at www.ckfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
