Robert Lockett
1963 - 2020
Lockett, Robert
1963 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Lockett, age 56. Sunrise November 24, 1963 and Sunset May 1, 2020. Private services Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Please wear a mask for the service. Interment at Evergreen.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
MAY
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
