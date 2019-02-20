Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Robert Lott Sr. Obituary
Lott, Sr., Robert
1939 - 2019
Robert Paul Lott, Sr., 79, of Pataskala, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019. Robert was born on August 6, 1939 in to Paul E. and Goldie N. (Strawser) Lott Bass. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Russ Lott and Tom Lott and sister Helen Lott. He is survived by his daughters, Robin Lott and Mari Morrisey; sons, Robert P. (Kim) Lott, Jr, Mike Lott, and Charlie Lott; brothers, William (Karen) and Randy (Teresa) Lott; grandchildren, Sam (Nick), Michael, Megan, and Taylor; many more extended family and friends. Robert grew up in Reynoldsburg, OH and attended Reynoldsburg High School. He was a truck driver for CW Transport and CF Trucking. Robert was a teamster and organizer for Local 413. He was an avid pool player. He loved working on cars with his family and friends. Robert's family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, from 1-3PM at the COTNER FUNERAL HOME, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held at 3PM with Pastor Bill Lavely officiating. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
