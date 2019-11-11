|
|
Helsten, Robert Louis
1925 - 2019
Robert Louis Helsten, age 94, a retired professor of German from Harding University, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at home with his wife, daughter, son-in-law and pets by his side. Robert was born on February 13, 1925 in Seattle, Washington to the late Bert and Ida (Young) Helsten. He was married to Mary Helsten (also retired from Harding University) for over 72 years. Originally from Berkeley, California, he and his wife did mission work in Germany for 6 years before they moved to Searcy, Arkansas, where they lived for 51 years (teaching 32 of those years). Since 2008, Robert and his wife lived in Columbus with their daughter and family. Robert was a favorite professor of many with a quick wit and wry sense of humor. He went out of his way to be kind to everyone and had a great love of animals. He is survived by his wife, Mary Belle Helsten; daughter, Patricia (Vince) Helsten Petrella; son, Robert A. Helsten M.D. (friend, Gladys Hardin); nephew, Tim Bachmann; grandchildren, Robert Lyle Dotson, Carlo Helsten, Julia (Barnhart) Helsten, and Adam Scott Helsten; great-grandchildren, Addison Dotson, Rose and Giancarlo Helsten, Masyn, Leghtyn and Logan Barnhart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harding University or the Animal Shelter of your choice or Mt. Carmel Hospice. Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Robert's Life from 6-8pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Searcy, Arkansas. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019