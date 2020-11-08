1/1
Robert Lucas
1930 - 2020
Lucas, Robert
1930 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Lucas Jr. loving husband, Father, Grandfather passed away November 6th, 2020. Born in 1930 in Lorain, Ohio. He graduated from Bowling Green University and was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He served in the Navy and was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina during the Korean War. Owned and operated Saxon's Restaurant and then enjoyed a career as a Real Estate Broker. He was extremely proud of his family, loved family trips and traveling with friends. He was a devoted fan of Upper Arlington Football serving as an usher for 20 years. Lifetime member of UA Civic Association. Happily volunteered at Riverside Hospital. Proceeded in death by parents Rose Parnaby Lucas and Robert Lucas, sister Daisy Elizabeth Joy, brothers George Lambourn e(Roma), Jim (Jackie) Lambourne. Survived by adoring wife of 57 years, Jane W. Lucas, son Dr. Bradley Lucas (Debbie), Daughter Marybeth Brooks (Michael), beloved grandchildren Austin, Cameron, Ava and Quinn. The family is especially appreciative of the very special team members of OhioHealth Hospice and the Nurses, Aides and Food Service Providers at The Grande of Dublin for the loving care they provided. Private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to: OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, Ohio 43214 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, Department 1, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
