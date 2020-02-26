|
|
Lyles, Robert IV
1995 - 2020
Robert Lyles IV, age 24. Sunrise February 22, 1995 and Sunset February 19, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The LYLES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020