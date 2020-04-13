|
|
Murphy, Robert M.
1942 - 2020
Robert Michael Murphy passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020. He recently turned 78 years young. A loving husband who would be celebrating his 55th wedding anniversary on April 18 to his lovely wife, Eleanor. He was born in Boston, Mass and graduated from Northeastern University in 1964, where he also played basketball for the Huskies. Married on Easter Sunday April 18, 1965, he and his bride left the next day as he reported for active duty in the US Army at Red Stone National Army Base. After serving his country, he went to work for AEP in NYC while settling on Staten Island. He received his MBA from NYU. In 1980, his job took him and his family west to Ohio where he continued his passions of playing basketball, softball and he took up running. He completed several marathons. Retiring from AEP after 39 years he and his wife enjoyed traveling. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, sister Peggy (Bobbie) Regan and brother Paul (Barbara) Murphy, children Michael (Joanie) and Lynn, grandchildren Kelly and Megan, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Willow Brook Christian home in Worthington for the care they provided to him. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be sent to Northeastern University basketball fund in Bob's name at https://giving.northeastern.edu/live/profiles/145-mens-basketball
Due to the current situation a memorial service will be held in the future. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.co to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020