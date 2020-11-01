Mativi, Robert
1939 - 2020
Robert Amelio Mativi, age 81 of Dublin, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Family will receive friends from 3-5 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a service celebrating Bob's life will begin at 5 P.M. Guests are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of guests. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 7949 Worthington Galena Rd, Worthington, Ohio 43085. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.