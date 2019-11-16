Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
684 S. 3rd. St
German Village, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Matteson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Matteson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Matteson Obituary
Matteson, Robert
Robert E. Matteson, age 75, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Retired from Roadway Express after 27 years. Member of the Southeast Conservation Club. Preceded in death by wife Carol Backus Matteson, brother Jim, father Alfred and mother Geneva Campisi Matteson. Survived by daughters, Deborah (Luther) Johnson, Kimberly (Del) Dalton, Lisa Smith, Angel Jensen, Christina (Doug) Marcum; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Sherron and Teri; brothers, Mark and Danny; nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 684 S. 3rd. St., German Village. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -