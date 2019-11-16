|
|
Matteson, Robert
Robert E. Matteson, age 75, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Retired from Roadway Express after 27 years. Member of the Southeast Conservation Club. Preceded in death by wife Carol Backus Matteson, brother Jim, father Alfred and mother Geneva Campisi Matteson. Survived by daughters, Deborah (Luther) Johnson, Kimberly (Del) Dalton, Lisa Smith, Angel Jensen, Christina (Doug) Marcum; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Sherron and Teri; brothers, Mark and Danny; nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 684 S. 3rd. St., German Village. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019