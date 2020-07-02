1/
Robert Bryson McBride, passed away on June 29, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1932 to Ruth Day and Vernon Bryson McBride. He is survived by wife, Harriet W. McBride; children, Elizabeth and David Jones, Bradley and Sarah McBride, and Jennifer and John Pritchard; grandsons, Nicholas Jones, Colin, Dillon, and Ian McBride; and numerous nieces and nephews. He deeply loved his entire family. Bob was a fun-loving man, enjoyed life to the fullest and often said he had done everything he ever wanted to do. He was an avid Buckeye fan. Bob's passions were golf and flying. He took the family on flying vacations and RV camping trips. He taught his son how to fly. Bob was a proud member of OSU Golf Course. He graduated from Portsmouth, OH High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, and graduated from OSU in 1959. He then received a Master's Degree in Advertising Design in 1975 from Syracuse University. Bob was a good husband, a great father, a kind and honest man and a model for his children. He leaves us with fond memories of wonderful times together. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Bob, a contribution can be made to "The Bob McBride Memorial Tree Fund" at the OSU Golf Course. For full obituary, please visit www.buckeyecremation.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

