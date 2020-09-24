1/
Robert Dewey McClaren, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born September 2, 1938 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Robert O. and Isabel (Kepler) McClaren. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and was retired from WBNS 10TV with 32 years of service as a Broadcast Engineer. Robert loved to run long distances and completed several marathons. He also enjoyed spending time tending to his garden. He was a great father and a loving husband. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Judith McClaren and brother John McClaren. Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Robin) McClaren; granddaughters, Elisabeth and Hannah McClaren; siblings, June Bruce, Daniel McClaren, and Stephen McClaren; and many other relatives and close friends. In accordance with his wishes, services will be private. Inurnment Mayfield Cemetery, Waldo, Ohio. Contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
