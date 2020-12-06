Meckstroth, Robert
1927 - 2020
Robert Ruben Meckstroth, born January 11, 1927 in Botkins, passed away as a result of the Covid 19 virus at the age 93 at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Heritage Manor of Minster. Bob graduated from Ohio State University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and in 1954 with a Master of Science in Agriculture. He started his career teaching for five years of Vocational Agriculture in Urbana and St. Mary's. Bob then worked for Landmark Inc., holding many different jobs until his retirement in 1982, when he was the Manager of Credit Services. After retirement he worked as a business and credit consultant. Bob was married to Wilma Koenig, in 1949 and they divorced in 1976. On September 2, 1978, Bob was married to Gisela Elizabeth Foster in Lancaster. Prior to Gisela's death on July 14, 2018, they shared 39 years as partners in marriage and in duplicate bridge. Bob became a Life Master in 1973 and taught both of his sons how to play bridge. Bob and Gisela saw a lot of the world by teaching and running bridge games on 40 cruises. Bob also loved to fish, golf and garden, and took great pride in his tomatoes. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Leona Meckstroth and his sister Margret Meckstroth. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Koenig of Highland Heights and his two sons, David (Gail) Meckstroth of Piqua; Jeffrey (Sally) Meckstroth of Clearwater, Florida. He had four grandchildren; Michael (Emily) Meckstroth, Natalie (Kathryn) Meckstroth (Vernon), Matthew Meckstroth, Robert (Fay) Meckstroth, and four great-grandchildren, Hunter Meckstroth, Holden Meckstroth, Elsie Meckstroth, and Jack Meckstroth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Robert R. Meckstroth to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. The family will have a private gathering to celebrate his life. Arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com
.