Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
Robert Mellquist


1944 - 2020
Mellquist, Robert
Robert K. Mellquist, age 75, left this earth on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Erik, wife, Emily and grandchildren, Kate and Jack; son, Roger, wife, Megan and grandchildren, Ashton and Nora; daughter, Heather Mellquist Lehto and husband, Erik Lehto. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2-3pm with service to begin at 3pm at Hill Funeral Home, 220 South State Street, Westerville, Ohio. Complete obituary and condolences can be found at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020
