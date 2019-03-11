Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mersfelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mersfelder


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Mersfelder Obituary
Mersfelder, Robert
Robert E. Mersfelder, 95, passed away March 2, 2019 at Friendship Village Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Carol (Dave) Orr of Sunbury, OH; son, James Mersfelder of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Jean Tag of Newton, NJ; nephew, Peter Tag; and two nieces, Barbara Santos and Beverly Guilfoyle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , or Friendship Village Columbus. Guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.