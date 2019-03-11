|
|
Mersfelder, Robert
Robert E. Mersfelder, 95, passed away March 2, 2019 at Friendship Village Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Carol (Dave) Orr of Sunbury, OH; son, James Mersfelder of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Jean Tag of Newton, NJ; nephew, Peter Tag; and two nieces, Barbara Santos and Beverly Guilfoyle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , or Friendship Village Columbus. Guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019