Drumm, Robert Michael
1943 - 2019
Robert Michael Drumm. A proud Army veteran, Bob passed away May 28, 2019, at age 76. He was born in Columbus, OH on February 14, 1943 to Maurice and Kathryn Drumm. Survived by brother David (Arlene) Drumm and their adult children and families and sister Susan (Michel) Leonhart. Our thanks to Columbus Honor Flight for making his April visit to Washington, DC a reality. Military funeral at the Dayton National Cemetery later. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Boys & Girls Club of Columbus, 1108 City Park Avenue, Ste. 301, Columbus, OH 43206. Our thanks to the caring medical staff at the Columbus VA clinic.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019