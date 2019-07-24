|
Midkiff, Robert
1961 - 2019
Robert E. Midkiff, passed on July 23, 2019. Bob was born in Logan, WV. on Sept. 24, 1961. Bob went to Centennial HS and was a graduate of The Ohio State University. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed being on the golf coarse with his many friends. He was also an entrepreneur and owner of a screen printing business, American Impressions. Bob is survived by his mother, Virginia; sister, Debbie (Ed) Agner; brother, Brian (Joy) Midkiff; nieces, Lindsey Agner, Noelle Midkiff; nephews, Colin Agner, Joshua Midkiff. The family would like to thank his many friends, Dr. Peter Kourlas, and the staff from Ohio Health Hospice for their loving support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to OhioHealth Hospice in Bob's name. A private gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the near future.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 25 to July 26, 2019